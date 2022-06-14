Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

American Tower stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $252.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

