Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

