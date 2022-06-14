H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 86.9% in May

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HISJF stock remained flat at $$15.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

H.I.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.