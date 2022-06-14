H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 128.3% in May

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 146,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,628. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNNMY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

