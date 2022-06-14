Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674. The firm has a market cap of $335.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $44.85.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

