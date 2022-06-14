Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $148,434.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00433471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

