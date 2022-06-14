Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $142,524.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,260.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,181.49 or 0.05307537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00200352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00592017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00565702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00065458 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004102 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 499,101,324 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

