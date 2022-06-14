Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Trading Down 5.2%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $534.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hanger by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hanger by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

