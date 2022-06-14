Head to Head Survey: Blackstone (NYSE:BX) vs. Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone and Grosvenor Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone $22.58 billion 3.03 $5.86 billion $7.34 13.29 Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.53 $21.48 million $0.38 18.87

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management. Blackstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackstone pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Blackstone pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Blackstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blackstone and Grosvenor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone 0 4 6 0 2.60 Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67

Blackstone presently has a consensus target price of $145.56, suggesting a potential upside of 49.26%. Grosvenor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.42%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than Blackstone.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone and Grosvenor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone 23.77% 18.77% 9.94% Grosvenor Capital Management 4.43% -183.85% 21.73%

Summary

Blackstone beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The fund considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

