Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

HES opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,443 shares of company stock worth $11,422,513. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

