Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
NYSE:HTH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 1,393,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
