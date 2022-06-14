Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,245. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.09 and its 200 day moving average is $273.12. The company has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock worth $331,982,640. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.