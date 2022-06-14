Horizon Investments LLC Has $57.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 136,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,692. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

