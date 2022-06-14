Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,176,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,369.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,628.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

