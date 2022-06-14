Horizon Investments LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $375.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.63 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

