Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,767 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $228.81. The company has a market cap of $696.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.62.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

