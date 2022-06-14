Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

