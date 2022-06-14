Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alico worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Alico by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

