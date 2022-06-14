Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRA opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $261.46 million, a P/E ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.