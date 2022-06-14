Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

