Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

