Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Shares of WOOD opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

