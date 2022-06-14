IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.96

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 310416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $938.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

