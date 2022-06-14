Ian Jacobs Acquires 351,525 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Ian Jacobs purchased 50 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 190,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ian Jacobs bought 13,050 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $5,089.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $388,776.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs acquired 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $314,292.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00.

Shares of MIXT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $236.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 46.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

