IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 513.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Get IBI Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.