Idena Price Tops $0.0513 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $92,802.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00428121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,743,492 coins and its circulating supply is 60,472,521 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.