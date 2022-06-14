IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in May

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IGG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. IGG has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

