Ignition (IC) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (IC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $21,325.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,211.65 or 1.00071219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00028836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00018867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,562,843 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,670 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

