Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $177.33

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $115.42 million and $13.76 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $177.33 or 0.00812810 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00429641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00059496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011506 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

