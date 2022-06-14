iMe Lab (LIME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $322,482.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.34 million and $322,482.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00429749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,954.69 or 1.54801690 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

