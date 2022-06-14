Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.8966 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.