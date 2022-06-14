Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells 8,190 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $133,742.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,823.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Flex stock remained flat at $$15.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,587,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,667. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

