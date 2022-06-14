Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $945,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,598. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 330,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

