International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPCFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

IPCFF stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

