Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPG. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE IPG opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

