Inverse Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $86.07 or 0.00390387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $8.07 million and $1.30 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00195632 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001334 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

