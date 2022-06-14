Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.