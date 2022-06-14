Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 14th (ADDYY, AERC, AZN, BBY, BPRN, BURBY, BWB, CC, COIN, DRE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 14th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,650 ($20.03) price target on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $171.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$0.66 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $157.00 target price on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q4 (TSE:QFOR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a sell rating.

AUTO:SFTC.TO (TSE:SFTC.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$21.00 target price on the stock.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

