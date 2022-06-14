Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Dropbox accounts for approximately 2.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 118,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,586 shares of company stock worth $1,742,021. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

