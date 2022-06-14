Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Sells 3,608 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

ABBV stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 101,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

