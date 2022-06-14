iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cape ANN Savings Bank’s Largest Position

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 11.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $227.13. The stock had a trading volume of 233,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

