J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.27.

SJM opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

