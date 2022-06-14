Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 88.3% in May

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 162,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,632. JBS has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.3666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About JBS (Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.