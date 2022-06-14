J&J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.633 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

JJSF opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.57.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

