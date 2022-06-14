Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Million

Jobchain (JOB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $5.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

