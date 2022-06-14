Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the May 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

JUPW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Jupiter Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUPW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

