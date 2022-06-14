Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Down 15.6%

Shares of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) fell 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

