Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) EVP Sells $63,221.53 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $63,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $32,346.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 375,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kaleyra by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

