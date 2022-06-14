Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Capitalization Tops $220,140.88

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $220,140.88 and approximately $99,313.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00428374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00059307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

