Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.64 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00007475 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $342.05 million and $31.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00072576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00196224 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 213,433,753 coins and its circulating supply is 208,465,004 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.